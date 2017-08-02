Ad Unit
Evan Turner has funny suggestion for how to hold referees accountable

August 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Evan Turner

Evan Turner thinks so far outside of the box that there is no box.

The Portland Trail Blazers swingman took to Twitter on Tuesday to pitch a funny suggestion for how to ensure officials are held accountable for bad calls.

Ah, of course. How could we have missed the ol’ Red Forman fix?

Referee answerability has become a major hot-button issue in the NBA lately with the continuing debate over the league’s last two-minute reports as well as other various cries for reform. But the always-opinionated Turner may have just come up with the greatest solution to the problem we’ve seen yet.

