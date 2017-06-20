Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Evan Turner poses a great question regarding Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors

June 20, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Evan Turner

Evan Turner took to his Twitter account and posed an interesting question regarding the reports the Knicks are open to trading Kristaps Porzingis.

Leading up to the draft, rumors have been flying fast and furious regarding players and draft picks that could be (and in some cases have been) on the move. Among them was a report the Knicks are willing to listen to offers for the super talented Porzingis.

Phil Jackson is, of course, the president of the Knicks and would need to sign off on any deal involving Porzingis. He also had a long relationship with Lakers president Jeanie Buss, which included an engagement that came to an end late last year. With all of that said, Turner threw this out for us to ponder.

How’s that for things that make you go hmmm?

Jeanie Buss factor aside, should the Knicks be serious about trading Porzingis, New York should have no shortage of teams to choose from as a destination for him. The Celtics are reportedly one team interested in acquiring the 21-year-old.


