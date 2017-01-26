Evan Turner sends funny response to Rajon Rondo post

Evan Turner saw Rajon Rondo’s Instagram post heard ’round the basketball world, and he had a funny response.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward sent the following tweet not long after Rondo blasted his Chicago Bulls teammates on Instagram:

I wonder if rondo is willing to fight wade or butler on the undercard of the Soulja boy/Chris brown event. A Catch weight would be needed… — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 27, 2017

Rondo went off on Chicago’s leadership after seeing Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler rip the team following a loss on Wednesday. Now you have Turner trying to play fight promoter and coordinate a battle.

As for the Soulja Boy/Chris Brown fight, well the two rappers had beef after Soulja Boy liked a photo on Instagram of Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. The two were supposed to have a celebrity boxing fight, but that hasn’t happened yet. Maybe we can get the Bulls involved.