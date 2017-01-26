Ad Unit
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Evan Turner sends funny response to Rajon Rondo post

January 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Evan Turner

Evan Turner saw Rajon Rondo’s Instagram post heard ’round the basketball world, and he had a funny response.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward sent the following tweet not long after Rondo blasted his Chicago Bulls teammates on Instagram:

Rondo went off on Chicago’s leadership after seeing Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler rip the team following a loss on Wednesday. Now you have Turner trying to play fight promoter and coordinate a battle.

As for the Soulja Boy/Chris Brown fight, well the two rappers had beef after Soulja Boy liked a photo on Instagram of Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran. The two were supposed to have a celebrity boxing fight, but that hasn’t happened yet. Maybe we can get the Bulls involved.


