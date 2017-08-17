Ex-Cav: LeBron James-Kyrie Irving relationship can be fixed

As it turns out, not everybody thinks that the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving situation is at a point of no return.

In an appearance Thursday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, veteran swingman Dahntay Jones, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, said he believes James and Irving can still fix their relationship.

"Nothing's to a point where it can't be fixed. It can be fixed with a small conversation" –@dahntay1 on LeBron and Kyrie's relationship pic.twitter.com/pvHv0IGuok — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 17, 2017

The back-and-forth between the two has gotten somewhat nasty this offseason in light of Irving’s request for a trade from the Cavs. But they were reportedly cordial with one another during an encounter in Miami earlier this week, and simply talking it out to clear the air could end up going a long way for them.