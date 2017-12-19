Ex-NBA player has toilet stolen from home during burglary

Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva found himself in a bit of a sticky situation this week.

In a post to Twitter on Tuesday, Villanueva revealed that his home in Dallas was burglarized and that all his appliances were stolen. Also included among the stolen items? Villanueva’s toilet. He attached an image of his now-empty bathroom and tagged the Dallas Police Department in a follow-up tweet.

Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Villanueva, 33, played in the NBA for 11 seasons and averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was last with the Dallas Mavericks in 2015-16.

Unless Villanueva’s latrine was made out of pure 24-karat gold, your guess is as good as ours as to what the motivation was here. What we can say though is that this has to be the craziest toilet-related mishap since Rio.