Sunday, June 25, 2017

Ezekiel Elliott cracks great joke about Dirk Nowitzki’s running style

June 25, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Dirk Nowitzki held his annual charity baseball game on Saturday, and Ezekiel Elliott was one of a number of Dallas Cowboys players who took part. The star running back also may have provided the best joke of the night.

As you might expect from a man who is 7-feet tall, Nowitzki is not the most gifted runner. Elliott pointed that out to the Dallas Mavericks star, noting that Dirk’s running style is similar to that of a baby giraffe.

Elliott kind of has a point. Check it out:

Believe it or not, Dirk claims he was running his hardest on that particular play.

Don’t feel too bad for Dirk. While it was bold of a young player like Elliott to zing him, Nowitzki is a notorious troll — just ask Harrison Barnes. What goes around comes around, as they say.


