Ezekiel Elliott cracks great joke about Dirk Nowitzki’s running style

Dirk Nowitzki held his annual charity baseball game on Saturday, and Ezekiel Elliott was one of a number of Dallas Cowboys players who took part. The star running back also may have provided the best joke of the night.

As you might expect from a man who is 7-feet tall, Nowitzki is not the most gifted runner. Elliott pointed that out to the Dallas Mavericks star, noting that Dirk’s running style is similar to that of a baby giraffe.

Zeke just told me I run like a baby giraffe…. is that a compliment? @EzekielElliott — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 25, 2017

Elliott kind of has a point. Check it out:

Believe it or not, Dirk claims he was running his hardest on that particular play.

Hahahaha. That was a full sprint…. https://t.co/LgREIBeggA — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) June 25, 2017

Don’t feel too bad for Dirk. While it was bold of a young player like Elliott to zing him, Nowitzki is a notorious troll — just ask Harrison Barnes. What goes around comes around, as they say.