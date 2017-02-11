Reports: Fab Melo found dead in Brazil at age 26

Former Syracuse center Fab Melo was found dead at his home in Brazil on Saturday, according to a report out of his native country.

Globo says Melo came home on Friday night and when his mother checked on him Saturday, he was unresponsive. Police came and determined he was dead. SNY’s Adam Zagoria confirmed the news.

Melo was 26. The Brazilian native played his college ball at Syracuse and was the No. 22 overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 2012. He played in six career NBA games. He played two seasons at Syracuse. He averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 blocks per game in his sophomore season. After failing to make it in the NBA, Melo played in Puerto Rico and Brazil.