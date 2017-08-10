Fans start petition for Steven Adams cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

Steven Adams may soon be arriving to an HBO broadcast near you.

On Tuesday, Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript shared a petition that was started by fans to get the Oklahoma City Thunder big man a cameo appearance on the hit television series “Game of Thrones.”

There is now an actual pettition on https://t.co/Duj8JeyVS9 to get Steven Adams on Game of Thrones. https://t.co/BH5abNJELq — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 10, 2017

As a seven-footer with a heavy accent, Adams seems like a rather perfect fit for the GoT universe. But then again, he might not exactly look the part anymore, and it will be tough for him to top this other recent athlete cameo on the show.