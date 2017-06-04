Fight breaks out in stands after Game 2 (Video)
ABC probably didn’t realize they were about to catch a fight among fans on video when they showed LeBron James walking off the court after Game 2 on Sunday night.
As James walked towards the tunnel, a fight broke out between a few fans sitting near the court. Here’s a look at the video:
Fight in the stands right next to the Cavs walking off pic.twitter.com/Q8VRIlE2eo
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017
Luckily security seemed to intervene before it got too ugly. Hopefully nobody was injured.