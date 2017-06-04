Fight breaks out in stands after Game 2 (Video)

ABC probably didn’t realize they were about to catch a fight among fans on video when they showed LeBron James walking off the court after Game 2 on Sunday night.

As James walked towards the tunnel, a fight broke out between a few fans sitting near the court. Here’s a look at the video:

Fight in the stands right next to the Cavs walking off pic.twitter.com/Q8VRIlE2eo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

Luckily security seemed to intervene before it got too ugly. Hopefully nobody was injured.