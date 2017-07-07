Ad Unit
Friday, July 7, 2017

Report: Four teams leading chase for Jamal Crawford

July 7, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford has officially been bought out by the Atlanta Hawks, and the race is already on to secure his services.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers are the frontrunners for Crawford at this juncture.

TNT’s David Aldridge added that the Los Angeles Lakers are also involved.

The Cavaliers have been linked before and would offer Crawford a solid chance to push for a championship. They’ll be in need of a backup point guard, and Crawford would certainly fit the bill.


Comments

