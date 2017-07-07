Report: Four teams leading chase for Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford has officially been bought out by the Atlanta Hawks, and the race is already on to secure his services.

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers are the frontrunners for Crawford at this juncture.

Minnesota, Washington, Cleveland out front for Jamal Crawford's services, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 7, 2017

TNT’s David Aldridge added that the Los Angeles Lakers are also involved.

Following official buyout this afternoon from Hawks, Cleveland, Minnesota, Washington and the Lakers top teams in pursuit of Jamal Crawford. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 7, 2017

The Cavaliers have been linked before and would offer Crawford a solid chance to push for a championship. They’ll be in need of a backup point guard, and Crawford would certainly fit the bill.