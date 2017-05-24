Draft prospect Frank Jackson undergoes foot surgery

Former Duke guard Frank Jackson underwent foot surgery on Wednesday, a month ahead of the NBA draft.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski shares the news on Jackson, who averaged 10.9 points in 24.9 minutes per game last season for the Blue Devils.

Jackson, who is leaving Duke after his freshman season, is expected to resume full basketball activities by the end of July, which would make him ready for training camp. He apparently sustained a stress reaction in his foot during his freshman season but was able to play through it without pain.

Jackson opened the season with double-digit points in his first eight games at Duke last year. He averaged 14.5 points per game during the NCAA Tournament, and made a very strong 39.5 percent of his threes.

Jackson is projected as a potential second-round pick.