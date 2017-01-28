Fred Hoiberg calls out Bulls for ‘worst game’ of season

The Chicago Bulls have gone from being a surprise team to start the season to becoming a mess. Their latest defeat came to the Miami Heat at home 100-88 on Friday night.

After the defeat, head coach Fred Hoiberg said the loss was the “worst game” the Bulls have played all season.

“It’s the worst game we’ve played all year, in my opinion,” Hoiberg said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

Dwyane Wade agreed with Hoiberg.

Wade said he agreed with Hoiberg's assessment this was Bulls' worst loss of the year. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 28, 2017

The game was one of the most unusual for Chicago this season. Hoiberg benched both of his stars Wade and Jimmy Butler to start the game for calling out their younger teammates after Wednesday’s loss. Both players seemed to struggle as a result.

Butler was a horrendous 1-for-13 shooting, while Wade wasn’t a whole lot better at 6-for-17. The Bulls also committed 20 turnovers during the game. It really was a poor performance by a team that’s now 23-25 and seems to be going the wrong direction. One surprising bright spot was Rajon Rondo, who stood up to Butler and Wade by defending the team’s younger players. Rondo was 6 of 8 for 13 points with 7 rebounds and 7 assists.