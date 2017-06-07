Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Fred Hoiberg candidate to replace Thad Matta at Ohio State

June 7, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Fred Hoiberg

With Ohio State currently in search of a head coach for their men’s basketball program, the school could have its sights set on someone from the NBA ranks.

Thad Matta abruptly left earlier this week, leaving Ohio State to begin looking for his successor. As Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has learned, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a potential replacement.

Hoiberg has spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Bulls, guiding them to an 83-81 record and one playoff appearance. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Iowa State for five seasons. Under Hoiberg, the Cyclones went 115-56 with four trips to the NCAA Tournament.


