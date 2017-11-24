Fred Hoiberg ‘excited’ at Zach LaVine throwing down windmill dunks

Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL has progressed enough that he left Fred Hoibert “excited” about what he saw during a recent practice.

Back in February, LaVine was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, bringing to an end an extremely productive third season in the NBA. Since then, LaVine has been traded to the Bulls, although he has yet to play in a game.

LaVine’s return to game action is getting closer and he has been taking part in practices with light contact. While not yet all the way back yet, LaVine is reportedly able to throw down windmill dunks and that has Hoiberg excited at what’s on the way.

Hoiberg said LaVine was doing windmill dunks in 3-on-3 session yesterday. “He got me excited,” Hoiberg said. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 25, 2017

“Zach (LaVine) got me really excited yesterday. He played three on three. To see some of the moves he made gets you excited for what’s to come. We are gonna take it slow with him, but it’s fun to see what he is able to do.” Coach Hoiberg — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2017

Chicago received LaVine along with Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves. As the player with the most NBA experience the Bulls landed, LaVine will be a big piece for them once he able to suit up and play.

Last year, LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and three assists per game in 47 games prior to his injury. If he can replicate those numbers, or come close, it will be a welcomed addition for a Bulls team that is in rebuild mode and has a 3-13 record.