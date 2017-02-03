Fred Hoiberg has funny quote about Rockets’ three-point shooting

You certainly can’t criticize Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg for a lack of self-awareness.

Before the Bulls played the Houston Rockets on Friday, Hoiberg dropped this funny line about the three-point shooting discrepancy between the two teams, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Fred on D'Antoni system"6 times they've shot over 50 3s That's unbelievable It takes us a month to shoot 50 3s They get it in a single game" — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 3, 2017

Hoiberg isn’t even exaggerating as the Rockets lead the NBA this season in both three-pointers made (14.4) and three-pointers attempted per game (39.8). Meanwhile, Hoiberg’s Bulls and their notorious roster of non-shooters make just 6.4 threes on 20.1 attempts per game, both dead last in the league.

The lack of shooting is just one of many problems plaguing the Bulls this year, but at least Friday’s matchup will be entertaining for the sheer contrast in styles between the two opposing sides.