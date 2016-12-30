Report: Fred Hoiberg on hot seat in Chicago

There is reportedly a very real chance that Fred Hoiberg could be the first NBA coach to lose his job during the 2016-17 season.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Hoiberg’s job has come under increasing pressure during the month of December, with his Chicago Bulls struggling mightily after missing the playoffs last season.

The Bulls are 6-9 in December, marked by a string of six defeats in seven games that began with a 21-point blown lead to former coach Tom Thibodeau’s Minnesota Timberwolves. During that time, Hoiberg’s position has come under scrutiny, with decision makers wondering about the team’s performance and consistency. There is also a fear that Hoiberg, a young coach who hadn’t coached above college level before, is struggling to keep a firm grip on Chicago’s veteran locker room.

The biggest thing working in Hoiberg’s favor is his contract, which is for five years and in the $25 million range. Firing Hoiberg now would require the Bulls to eat a lot of guaranteed money with the coach in only his second season at the helm.

Rumors of discontent with Hoiberg have been around since last season, and the reason for keeping him on board then is the same as it is now. This time, however, it seems as if there is a bit more consideration to actually pulling the trigger.