Fred Hoiberg: I have no intention of leaving Chicago Bulls

Fred Hoiberg has already issued a statement in response to being reported as a candidate for the Ohio State head coaching job.

Hoiberg, who has been the coach of the Bulls the past two seasons, says he has no intention of leaving Chicago.

Fred Hoiberg: "Anytime your name is associated with great job, it's an honor. But I'm head coach of the Bulls/have no intention of leaving." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 8, 2017

Ohio State has a vacancy after Thad Matta said on Monday that he will be leaving his position as Buckeyes head coach. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish reported that Hoiberg was a candidate, as did other outlets. But Hoiberg, who coached at Iowa State prior to the Bulls, seems to be happy coaching in the NBA.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman has reported that Creighton’s Greg McDermott is also meeting with the Buckeyes about the job.