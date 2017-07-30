Funny story about Steven Adams’ free throw practice routine revealed

The myth of Oklahoma City’s Kiwi hero has grown even further.

A feature by Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript published Friday revealed an amusing story about the free throw practice routine of Thunder center Steven Adams: he has an assistant coach unexpectedly slug him in the gut at the line.

More from Katz:

[Adams] plays one of the most physical styles of any NBA player. And he owns an unmatched, eccentric personality. So, when he’s working from the charity stripe, he has Thunder assistant coach Darko Rajaković come out of nowhere and, every once in a while, upper-cut him in the stomach just when he least expects it.

For what it’s worth, Adams is at an ugly 57.1 percent from the line for his career, but he did shoot his highest percentage (61.1) in 2016-17. The 24-year-old is already revered as one of the NBA’s best characters, and that will only continue with this landmark discovery of experimental new training methods.

H/T ProBasketballTalk