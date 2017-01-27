Ad Unit
Gar Forman: Bulls players airing issues in public ‘unacceptable’

January 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Forman is not at all happy with the public airing of grievances that his team has engaged in.

After a public spat over leadership centered around his star guards, Forman admonished the players publicly, calling their actions “unacceptable.”

Things have grown rather ugly for the Bulls, as Rajon Rondo called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler for their own public criticisms of teammates. The entire situation has played out publicly, much to the chagrin of the team’s coaches and executives, and things seem to be going downhill in Chicago.


