Gar Forman: Bulls players airing issues in public ‘unacceptable’

Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Forman is not at all happy with the public airing of grievances that his team has engaged in.

After a public spat over leadership centered around his star guards, Forman admonished the players publicly, calling their actions “unacceptable.”

Forman: we were extremely disappointed several players chose to speak out. Every team has issues. Important to keep in house. Unacceptable." — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 27, 2017

Forman said it was handled internally, the players who spoke out were talked to. He didn't take questions — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 27, 2017

Things have grown rather ugly for the Bulls, as Rajon Rondo called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler for their own public criticisms of teammates. The entire situation has played out publicly, much to the chagrin of the team’s coaches and executives, and things seem to be going downhill in Chicago.