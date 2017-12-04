George Hill explains his cryptic tweet after loss to Bucks

Sacramento Kings guard George Hill caused quite a stir over the weekend with a cryptic Twitter offering, but he insists that it was much ado about nothing.

After the Kings lost to Milwaukee on Saturday, Hill tweeted a series of angry-face emojis that led to speculation about some possible frustration in Sactown.

— INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) December 3, 2017

Hill took some time after practice on Monday to address the tweet.

“As a competitor, you get upset with yourself, with the way I was playing,” he said, per Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee. “Losing a game like that where I thought we should have won, just a little frustration.

“You’ve got some things like that and some things that’s going on in my everyday life that I was really affected by,” the 31-year-old continued. “From a standpoint of things back home, not at my house, but back in my home state [Indiana] that kind of disturbed me a little bit.”

Hill has struggled in his first season with the 7-16 Kings, averaging just 8.9 points and 2.4 assists per game. Fortunately though, it doesn’t look like Sacramento has an Eric Bledsoe-type situation on their hands here.