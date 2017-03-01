George Hill still seems to have hard feelings over Pacers trade

The Indiana Pacers have become somewhat infamous for messy breakups, and it sounds like their split with guard George Hill fell into that category as well.

In an interview with Michael Lee of The Vertical published on Wednesday, Hill, who was traded by the Pacers to the Utah Jazz over the summer, still appeared to be bitter over the move, despite his insistence to the contrary.

“I didn’t care,” Hill said when asked about the trade. “I don’t care about getting traded. It happens. Probably good for me to be [sic] get out of there. If you’re not wanted, then why be there? If they didn’t want me, then so be it. I know it’s a business. So it’s no grudges there.”

The 30-year-old Hill definitely has a right to feel resentful. He went to college at nearby IUPUI and was a Pacer for five seasons before being sent packing unceremoniously. It also fits in with the pattern of acrimonious player exits that team president Larry Bird has presided over the last few years from David West and Lance Stephenson to Roy Hibbert and (at this rate) Paul George.

But even if there’s at least some doubt about his long-term future there, Hill seems to have found a home in Utah, averaging a career-high in points per game this season. With the Jazz utilizing him better and putting him in a better position to compete, Hill doesn’t have to look back anymore.