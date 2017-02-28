Report: George Hill, Jazz won’t have extension done before deadline

Utah Jazz point guard George Hill will be dipping his toe into the waters of unrestricted free agency after the season.

According to a report by Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune, Hill and the Jazz will not reach a deal on a contract extension before Tuesday night, the NBA’s annual renegotiation-and-extension deadline. That clears the way for Hill to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, but Jones also adds that it doesn’t mean the former No. 26 overall pick doesn’t want to stay in Utah and that the Jazz “are prepared to do whatever it takes” to retain him.

Hill, who will turn 31 in May, has had quite the productive 2016-17 campaign, averaging 17.7 points on 47.9 percent shooting (both career-highs) to go with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game. But various injuries have limited to just 34 of a possible 59 games so far, putting a damper on his first season in Utah.

The Jazz had been optimistic about striking an in-season deal with Hill, but it stands to reason that they may want to see how his health holds up and how he performs in the playoffs before committing a large financial sum to him.