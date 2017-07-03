George Hill reportedly meeting with Lakers to discuss one-year deal

Free agent point guard George Hill has a suitor — but may have to settle for a one-year deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers plan to meet with Hill with the intention of coming to terms on a one-year deal.

Free agent George Hill and reps are meeting with the Lakers today in Los Angeles, discussing a one-year deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

For Lakers, Hill on 1-year deal gives Lonzo Ball a vet mentor — and preserves cap space for next summer. Both sides serious on possibility. https://t.co/FgcbuY4fUa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, it’s not an either-or proposition, and the Lakers envision Hill and Lonzo Ball both starting.

Lakers envision a scenario in which Hill and Lonzo could start as lead guards, per source https://t.co/mSgR9DVgPc — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 3, 2017

Hill has been linked to a few other teams, but interest hasn’t really picked up until now in a free agent point guard market that dried up quickly. A one-year deal may end up being the best for him.