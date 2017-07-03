Ad Unit
George Hill reportedly meeting with Lakers to discuss one-year deal

by Grey Papke

Free agent point guard George Hill has a suitor — but may have to settle for a one-year deal.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers plan to meet with Hill with the intention of coming to terms on a one-year deal.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, it’s not an either-or proposition, and the Lakers envision Hill and Lonzo Ball both starting.

Hill has been linked to a few other teams, but interest hasn’t really picked up until now in a free agent point guard market that dried up quickly. A one-year deal may end up being the best for him.


