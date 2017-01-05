George Hill unable to eat solid food after taking elbow to mouth

Injury luck certainly has not been on George Hill’s side this season.

After missing eight games in November with a sprained thumb and 13 games in December with a toe injury, the Utah Jazz point guard took an elbow to the mouth from Alex Len in Saturday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns that rendered him unable to eat solid food, per Jazz broadcaster David Locke.

George Hill has not been able to eat due to the injury to his mouth. Had something other than liquid or rice for first time yesterday — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) January 5, 2017

Hill was hurt during the final play of the first quarter in the 92-89 win and did not return to the game.

Hill hasn’t played since (perhaps somewhat obviously) thanks to what the Jazz are calling a “lip laceration” and “concussion-like symptoms.” It’s a real shame, especially considering the difference Hill has made in the 13 games he has managed to play this season. He holds averages of 18.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game to go along with stellar defense from the point guard position. Given how much the Jazz already like Hill in his first season with them, here’s hoping that he can return to the court soon.

Video via NBA Reddit

H/T theScore