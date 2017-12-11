Report: George Hill unhappy with Kings

George Hill’s honeymoon with the Sacramento Kings appears to be over.

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reported over the weekend that Hill is unhappy with the Kings because he was “brought in with the promise of a team aiming to be playoff competitive.” Jones adds that the promise was made by former Kings executive Scott Perry, who left the team in July to become GM of the New York Knicks, causing the franchise’s direction to shift.

The Kings’ playoff hopes may already be shot less than two months into the season — they are currently 8-18, sitting 13th in the highly-competitive West. Hill himself is averaging just 9.0 points and 2.4 assists a game in Sacramento, as the team seems to be prioritizing the development of rookie De’Aaron Fox. Hill recently hinted at some frustration on Twitter as well, and he’s probably starting to regret the three-year deal he signed with the Kings this summer.

