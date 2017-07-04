George Hill, Zach Randolph to sign with Sacramento Kings

There is a spending spree going on this offseason, and the Sacramento Kings are determined not to be left out.

The Kings on Tuesday agreed to contracts with free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph, according to reports.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania says the deal with Hill is for three years at $57 million.

Randolph’s deal is for two years at $24 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hill spent last season with the Utah Jazz. The team acquired Ricky Rubio in a trade upon learning it was unlikely for them to re-sign Hill. He is a career 45.3 percent shooter and has averaged nearly 12 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game — though those numbers have been higher in recent seasons as he’s started and played more minutes.

Randolph is turning 36 but is still a productive frontcourt player. He averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season for the Grizzlies. He had been with Memphis since 2009.