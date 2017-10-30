Giannis Antetokounmpo says he deletes his social media apps to avoid MVP talks

22-year-old Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the early frontrunner for Most Valuable Player, but he’s not letting himself get distracted by the speculation.

Speaking with reporters after the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Antetokounmpo was asked how he avoids the MVP talks that he has been generating on social media with his elite play to start the 2017-18 season.

“I just delete the apps,” he replied. “That’s what I do. Whenever I get back to the app, I got people close to me like my girlfriend, my brother that tell me, ‘You gotta delete the app,’ because they know if I get caught up to it, I’m gonna lose it. I try to not watch TV, try not to watch any show that talks about me, and just spend time after [the games] trying to spend time with my family.”

Antetokounmpo has been unfathomable through the first six games, averaging 34.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists a night on 63.1 percent shooting. He may come back down to earth at some point, but for now, the All-Star point forward is well on his way to proving Kobe Bryant’s clairvoyance.

