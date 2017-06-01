Glen Davis fires back after being ripped by Austin Rivers

It’s safe to say Glen “Big Baby” Davis and the Rivers family are not going to be sitting down to a nice dinner together anytime soon.

Davis spent most of his eight-year NBA career playing under Doc Rivers, but they ended up parting ways on bad terms when the big fella left the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers’ son Austin, who was teammates with Davis in L.A., said things between Davis and his father went south because Big Baby was “constantly out of shape,” late for work and didn’t remember plays.

Here’s what Davis thinks about that:

Glen "Big Baby" Davis responds to Austin Rivers's claim that he didn't remember plays and was constantly out of shape in IG rant pic.twitter.com/EEtuzAQB3x — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2017

Davis recently said that the father-son dynamic between Doc and Austin created resentment in the Clippers locker room. He also had some interesting reasons for why his relationship with Doc soured. Now all we need to do is get Doc’s side of the story to really heat things up.