Glenn Robinson III, Aaron Gordon confirmed for Slam Dunk Contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is fully embracing the new generation.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical on Wednesday, Indiana Pacers swingman Glenn Robinson III, the son of retired former All-Star forward Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, will compete in this year’s competition.

Indiana's Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) will participate in the Slam Dunk contest on All-Star weekend, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 25, 2017

The 23-year-old is averaging 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game for the Pacers this season. While he still has yet to really make a name for himself in the NBA, Robinson certainly knows how to get upstairs.

Meanwhile, Chris Haynes of ESPN also reports Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will compete again this year after placing second in last year’s contest.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon will compete in 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in New Orleans, league sources tell ESPN. Runner-up last year. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 25, 2017

The 21-year-old Gordon, who holds averages of 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game this season, put on one of the all-time great performances in Dunk Contest history last time around. Now, the “Gordon was robbed” camp may finally get a chance to see justice be served this year.

We heard earlier this month that these two smaller-name dunkers had been invited to compete. Thus, it looks like at least one of them declined if the NBA is indeed reserving a spot for reigning back-to-back champion Zach LaVine, which almost seems like a guarantee.

