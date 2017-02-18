Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest (Video)

Many across the country were introduced to Glenn Robinson III on Saturday night.

Coming into the Slam Dunk Contest, Robinson may have been the least talked about participant. Aaron Gordon was the defending champion who put on one heck of a show during last year’s event. Derrick Jones Jr. was considered the favorite to knock off Gordon and DeAndre Jordan is a household name. However, it was Robinson who impressed the judges enough to take home the trophy.

Here are the dunks Robinson pulled out of his bag of tricks.

Glenn Robinson III dunk pic.twitter.com/Af2ObskwQ7 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 19, 2017

Glenn Robinson III dab dunk… pic.twitter.com/EBM7WC2or6 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 19, 2017

Glenn Robinson III dunk. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/onGgYXoVmY — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 19, 2017

Robinson is in his third NBA season after being drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Michigan. He’s also the son of the No. 1 overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft, Glenn Robinson.