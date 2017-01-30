Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters share epic new joint nickname

The Miami Heat are riding an eight-game winning streak and counting, and their starting backcourt is having a little bit of fun with it.

After Monday’s 104-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Heat guards Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters unveiled their incredible new joint nickname, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters now want to be called 7-Eleven. "We're always open," Dion said. (Think about it.) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 31, 2017

Of course, it’s not just clever convenience store wordplay as No. 7 and No. 11 are Dragic and Waiters’ respective jersey numbers. Meanwhile, the “We’re always open” quip is probably in reference to how opponents are often willing to leave both Dragic (a 36.0 percent career three-point shooter) and Waiters (33.8 percent) unchecked from deep, something they’ve taken full advantage of during Miami’s win streak.

Self-proclaimed nicknames haven’t always flown in South Beach, but this one sounds like it’s right on the money. Still, it remains to be seen if the Heat, who are still just 19-30 on the year, will be buying their lottery ticket for their postseason or for the NBA Draft.