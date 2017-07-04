Gordon Hayward’s agent refutes report of decision being made

NBA free agency wouldn’t be what it is without some drama. And the situation surrounding Gordon Hayward certainly provided that on the Fourth of July.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Hayward had chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics. New Jazz guard Ricky Rubio tweeted a sad face, while Boston’s Isaiah Thomas rejoiced.

— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) July 4, 2017

Isaiah Thomas' wife just posted this. I'm shaking… pic.twitter.com/V7tbbdHkqV — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 4, 2017

However, despite the report, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein insisted no decision had been made.

Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

Another league source says Boston hasn't heard yet directly from Hayward. Again: doesn't mean he cant pick Cs later; he just hasn't yet. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

Just spoke w/GH'sagent, says his client hasn't made a decision, is "upset someone would report that. He's trying to re-evaluate everything." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@SherrodbCSN) July 4, 2017

Even the Utah Jazz’s team president said this:

We trust Gordon and his agent that no decision has been made. Good communication all day and a great relationship. — Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) July 4, 2017

So what the heck was going on? How could news leak and then Hayward’s agent say no decision has been made yet? Is that the truth? Or is the reality that Hayward has made his pick but wants to make sure the announcement is made in the manner in which they envisioned (perhaps via breaking news on The Players Tribune). This is an interesting twist, but we’re guessing he still signs with Boston.