Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward’s agent refutes report of decision being made

July 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gordon Hayward

NBA free agency wouldn’t be what it is without some drama. And the situation surrounding Gordon Hayward certainly provided that on the Fourth of July.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Hayward had chosen to sign with the Boston Celtics. New Jazz guard Ricky Rubio tweeted a sad face, while Boston’s Isaiah Thomas rejoiced.

However, despite the report, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein insisted no decision had been made.

Even the Utah Jazz’s team president said this:

So what the heck was going on? How could news leak and then Hayward’s agent say no decision has been made yet? Is that the truth? Or is the reality that Hayward has made his pick but wants to make sure the announcement is made in the manner in which they envisioned (perhaps via breaking news on The Players Tribune). This is an interesting twist, but we’re guessing he still signs with Boston.


