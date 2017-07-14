Ad Unit
Gordon Hayward says he was ‘blown away’ by Celtics’ sales pitch

July 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Gordon Hayward shed a little bit of light on his decision to join the Boston Celtics as a free agent.

Hayward talked about how there is “something different” about being a Celtic — and that he was extremely impressed by their sales pitch to him as they courted him in free agency.

Hayward also made it sound like the presence of coach Brad Stevens — Hayward’s coach at Butler — was a huge draw.

It sounds like Hayward was enamored with Boston from the time he met with them. No wonder one of his former Utah Jazz teammates sensed he was gone before the decision became official.


