Gordon Hayward says he was ‘blown away’ by Celtics’ sales pitch

Gordon Hayward shed a little bit of light on his decision to join the Boston Celtics as a free agent.

Hayward talked about how there is “something different” about being a Celtic — and that he was extremely impressed by their sales pitch to him as they courted him in free agency.

Gordon Hayward on meeting in Boston: “Blown away with the presentation and everything about the Celtics." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 14, 2017

Gordon Hayward on decision to join Boston: “There’s just something different about Boston, different about being a Celtic." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 14, 2017

Hayward also made it sound like the presence of coach Brad Stevens — Hayward’s coach at Butler — was a huge draw.

Gordon Hayward said being greeted by Brad Stevens at airport reminded him of high school recruiting. “Immediate familiarity and comfort." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 14, 2017

It sounds like Hayward was enamored with Boston from the time he met with them. No wonder one of his former Utah Jazz teammates sensed he was gone before the decision became official.