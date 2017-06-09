Report: Gordon Hayward likes Miami Heat in free agency

Are the Miami Heat a team to be feared when it comes to the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes? That’s how it sounds.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the Utah Jazz fear Hayward will leave for the Heat as much as they’re concerned about the Boston Celtics:

Free Agency Scuttle: Volume is rising on the whispers that the team worrying Utah in Gordon Hayward's free agency is Miami as much as Boston — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 9, 2017

Hayward has a $16.7 million player option that he will decline in order to become a free agent so he can sign a long-term deal. He has developed into a star for the Jazz and helped lead Utah to a 51-31 record last season, as well as the second round of the playoffs.

Leaving the Jazz for the Eastern Conference where LeBron’s reign might not last as long as Golden State’s could in the West due to his age. But most suspected Hayward would be a perfect fit on the rising Celtics, who are led by his college coach, Brad Stevens. Perhaps the Heat will be just as much of a factor for his services. And now that they got Chris Bosh’s contract off their books, they will have plenty of money to spread around in free agency.