Trevor Booker: Gordon Hayward ‘doesn’t really want to be the man’

A former teammate of Gordon Hayward wasn’t surprised that he decided against remaining the face of the Utah Jazz franchise.

Trevor Booker, who played with Hayward in Utah from 2014 to 2016, said Hayward’s decision to join the Boston Celtics did not come as a surprise to him because Hayward didn’t want to be the guy at a franchise.

“Gordon’s a guy who doesn’t really want to be the man,” Booker told Tony Jones and Aaron Falk of the Salt Lake Tribune. “… I’m not sure he wanted a franchise on his shoulders. Gordon’s a great player, and one of the best players in the league. But I wasn’t really surprised at his choice. I heard the rumors.”

If Hayward’s agent is being honest, it was a very agonizing decision that could have gone the other way. If what Booker says is true, you have to wonder if this factor was a decisive one.