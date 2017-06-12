Gordon Hayward’s wife accidentally got Celtics fans buzzing with photo

We live in a world where it is assumed that every photo shared on social media has some sort of hidden meaning, and Gordon Hayward’s wife learned that the hard way over the weekend.

Robyn Hayward posted what she believed was an innocent photo of herself holding her 2-year-old daughter. But because the little girl was wearing a shirt with a shamrock that said “Go Green,” Boston Celtics fans took it as a sign.

Forgive them for they know not what they do to the internet pic.twitter.com/PhPgOrFTfk — Angie Treasure (@snark_tank) June 12, 2017

Gordon Hayward is set to become a free agent next month, and there have been numerous reports that the Celtics are making him a top priority. Boston needs a scorer in its frontcourt, and Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game with the Utah Jazz this season. He also happened to play for Celtics coach Brad Stevens in college at Butler.

When Mrs. Hayward realized the unintentional firestorm she started, she deleted the photo and explained what her daughter was wearing.

That doesn’t make the Celtics any less likely to sign Hayward, but fans should hold off on celebrating just yet. At least one other team is reportedly planning to pursue Hayward, and the Jazz can still offer him a max contract. Believe it or not, green clothes on a 2-year-old don’t always tell a story about NBA free agency.

H/T MLive.com