Grandpa Ball reveals LaVar Ball’s childhood nickname

Lonzo Ball’s grandfather seems like a genuine guy who’s super proud of his grandson, Lonzo, whom the Lakers drafted second overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

TMZ was able to track down LaVar Ball’s father at Los Angeles International Airport. One interesting point of the interview: Grandpa Ball continually referred to LaVar as “Bravo,” a nickname he gave to LaVar as a young man.

“That’s what I named him,” he said. “His name is LaVar, but I keep calling him Bravo because he was always independent.”

Considering LaVar’s mission with Big Baller Brand, you can’t argue with that description.

Grandpa Ball said he did not allow LaVar to play sports until he was a sophomore in high school. LaVar went on to play college basketball and professional football.

“He was quick and he was strong and he was 9 years old, and they wanted him to play with 14- and 15-year-olds, and I said no, so that’s why he got a late start,” Grandpa Ball said.

The grandfather said, although he was not a boisterous promoter for LaVar as LaVar is for Lonzo, the signature Ball family characteristics come from him.

“Does the talent and the mouthpiece, does it all come from you?” the TMZ cameraman asked.

“Yes, it does,” he said with a laugh. “I’ll let Bravo handle all his affairs, and his sons, they can handle all their affairs. They’re good, and God blessed them, so we’re all good to go.”

The family celebrated with a dinner out in New York after the draft Thursday.

“Lonzo is a great kid, and I think he’ll be a big asset to the Lakers,” Lonzo’s grandfather said.

The Lakers are certainly expecting huge things from Lonzo, as evidenced by the comments Magic Johnson made about the No. 2 overall draft pick on Thursday.