Greg Monroe says he was ‘blindsided’ by trade to Suns

Greg Monroe’s two-and-a-half year tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks came to an abrupt end earlier this week, and he wasn’t exactly prepared for it.

Monroe, who was traded by the Bucks to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as part of a package for Eric Bledsoe, told reporters on Thursday that he was “blindsided” by the trade. He also went on to say that he was open to staying in Phoenix however, according to Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic.

Monroe, 27, had been a popular inclusion in trade rumors dating back to last year but seemed to survive it all and settle into a nice sixth-man role for the Bucks. Nevertheless, he has a better opportunity to produce now — albeit on a rebuilding team — and it sounds like he’s at least trying to make the most of it.