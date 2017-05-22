Gregg Popovich: Criticism of Warriors is ‘disrespectful’

The Golden State Warriors on Monday finished off a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, making them 12-0 in the playoffs so far.

The Warriors were expected before the season to compete for the NBA title and reach their third consecutive finals, which they have done. Despite the lofty expectations, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says not giving credit to Golden State is “disrespectful.”

Pop on Warriors: "They deserve a lot more credit than 'they are talented and are supposed to win.' That is disrespectful of them." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

Pop’s Spurs know first-hand just how good Golden State is, and he wants that to be recognized.

Even though the Spurs lost Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the series, the scores by which Golden State beat them in the final three games was nothing short of impressive. The Warriors won by scores of 36, 12 and then 14 to end the series.