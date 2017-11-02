Gregg Popovich ejected from Spurs-Warriors game (Video)

Gregg Popovich was ejected from Thursday night’s San Antonio Spurs-Golden State Warriors game after being hit with a pair of technical fouls late in the game.

Pop’s Spurs were down 101-89 to the Warriors with under five minutes left in the game when the coach grew upset over what he felt was a missed traveling call. He became animated on the sidelines, leading to a tech. He kept it up and got hit with a second tech, which necessitates an ejection.

Gregg Popovich has been ejected after receiving his 2nd technical foul pic.twitter.com/Lb00jiORxz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 3, 2017

Some audio seemed to show that Pop had called the official a “terrible f—ing referee,” leading to the ejection.

Pop probably didn’t mind getting tossed at that point, as his team was down by double-digits with not much time left.