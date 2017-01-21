Ad Unit
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Gregg Popovich calls for harsher punishment for Sidney Lowe, Wizards

January 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

Gregg Popovich

You might think the NBA coaching fraternity would stick together, but Gregg Popovich isn’t happy with some recent behavior.

Popovich went out of his way to call out Washington Wizards assistant Sidney Lowe for his distraction tactics late in the team’s win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. Both team and coach were fined, but the Spurs coach thinks they should have been hit with harsher punishment.

You can see the incident Popovich is discussing here. It’s not something we see often, so there’s not a lot of precedent for it, but Popovich is probably right that a stronger deterrent might help, but the incident has received a lot of attention, most of it negative as far as Lowe and the Wizards are concerned.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus