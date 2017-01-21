Gregg Popovich calls for harsher punishment for Sidney Lowe, Wizards

You might think the NBA coaching fraternity would stick together, but Gregg Popovich isn’t happy with some recent behavior.

Popovich went out of his way to call out Washington Wizards assistant Sidney Lowe for his distraction tactics late in the team’s win over the New York Knicks on Thursday. Both team and coach were fined, but the Spurs coach thinks they should have been hit with harsher punishment.

On his own, Pop brought up Washington assistant Sidney Lowe's late-game antics in Thursday against the Knicks. Says Lowe/Wiz got off easy. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 21, 2017

Wiz were fined $15K, Lowe $5K. Pop thinks it should have been $250K and $50K. Pop: "Everybody would be sitting their ass down." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 21, 2017

Pop on Lowe disrupting Knicks' final play: "It’s unsportsmanlike, it’s childish, it’s inappropriate. There’s no place for it." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 21, 2017

You can see the incident Popovich is discussing here. It’s not something we see often, so there’s not a lot of precedent for it, but Popovich is probably right that a stronger deterrent might help, but the incident has received a lot of attention, most of it negative as far as Lowe and the Wizards are concerned.