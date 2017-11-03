Gregg Popovich has hilarious quote about Steve Kerr’s son interning with Spurs

Steve Kerr’s son Nick is currently interning with the San Antonio Spurs, and Gregg Popovich is taking the necessary steps to ensure he isn’t a double agent.

Before the Spurs played the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Popovich had this funny joke about the younger Kerr, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Gregg Popovich, joking, on Steve Kerr's son, who is an intern in San Antonio: "We pat him down every day after work" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 2, 2017

For Popovich, who always enjoys a good laugh at the Kerrs’ expense, you can never be too safe when it comes to your biggest Western Conference rival. Maybe the elder Kerr should check to make sure that his son isn’t wearing a wire at Thanksgiving dinner this year as well.