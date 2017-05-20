Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘not thrilled’ about being held out of Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs will once again be without MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference Finals, and Gregg Popovich says his star is not happy about it.

Pop made the decision to hold Leonard out of the game as a precaution because of the forward’s ankle, which was injured in Game 1.

Pop on Kawhi: "I guess it's my decision. He's not thrilled that he's not playing, but he's not ready, so we're not going to play him." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 20, 2017

The Spurs were crushed by Golden State in Game 2 of the series. That was after they held a lead for most of Game 1 before losing at the end.

The Game 2 blowout defeat had Popovich figuring his team didn’t believe it could win without Leonard. So now that they’ll be playing without Kawhi in Game 2, what could be different?

Pop on how he's getting his team to believe they can win w/o Kawhi: “I hired some soothsayers, I channeled Rasputin." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 20, 2017

Leave it to Pop to show a sense of humor. The Spurs trail the Warriors 2-0 in the series but will at least be at home for Saturday’s Game 3.