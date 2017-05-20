Ad Unit
Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘not thrilled’ about being held out of Game 3

by Larry Brown

The San Antonio Spurs will once again be without MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard in the Western Conference Finals, and Gregg Popovich says his star is not happy about it.

Pop made the decision to hold Leonard out of the game as a precaution because of the forward’s ankle, which was injured in Game 1.

The Spurs were crushed by Golden State in Game 2 of the series. That was after they held a lead for most of Game 1 before losing at the end.

The Game 2 blowout defeat had Popovich figuring his team didn’t believe it could win without Leonard. So now that they’ll be playing without Kawhi in Game 2, what could be different?

Leave it to Pop to show a sense of humor. The Spurs trail the Warriors 2-0 in the series but will at least be at home for Saturday’s Game 3.


