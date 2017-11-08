Gregg Popovich discusses Kawhi Leonard’s ‘difficult’ rehab

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard has made a very slow recovery from a quad injury, and that was not supposed to be the case.

On Tuesday, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted that Leonard’s rehab has not come along as quickly as he’d have liked, and his body hasn’t responded as well as 35-year-old Tony Parker’s, who had May surgery on his own quad tendon.

“He’s just coming along more slowly, for whatever reason,” Popovich said of Leonard, via Tom Orsborn of Spurs Nation. “It’s just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine. His body hasn’t reacted the same way. Tony is at the point where he has been going five on five and that sort of thing. He’s not totally confident. It will be a few more weeks. But he’s definitely going in the right direction, and so is Kawhi. It’s just been taking a little bit longer.”

Leonard has never had a timetable on his recovery, and what little we’ve seen of him caused some worry for Spurs fans. Popovich has more or less stuck to the response that he’ll be ready when he’s ready.