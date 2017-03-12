Gregg Popovich admits LaMarcus Aldridge heart condition is ‘a little scary’

LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely with what is being called a “minor heart arrhythmia,” and that’s a little unsettling to his coach.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted Saturday that the news was a little bit worrisome, though he made clear the team didn’t really know what was going on with their star center yet.

“Sure. You just think more seriously,” Popovich said, via Fran Blinebury of NBA.com. “Tony [Parker], it’s his back. Dejounte [Murray], it’s his pelvic bone. And then somebody says ‘heart,’ and you start thinking a little more possible long-term stuff.

“That’s a little scary. But you don’t go there yet. They are doing some tests. They did some tests today and they are going to continue it on Monday. He is going to see some people on Monday, and based on what they do and see, we’ll know better what we are really looking at. But we don’t know right now.”

Aldridge’s absence is considered indefinite. The main concern is simply for his health and well-being, and he’ll hopefully get back on the basketball court in due time.