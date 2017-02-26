Gregg Popovich has great quote about playing in Los Angeles

The San Antonio Spurs’ annual “Rodeo Road Trip” has them spending five days in Los Angeles for consecutive games against the Clippers and Lakers, meaning Gregg Popovich’s team has grown rather comfortable.

With all due respect to the city of San Antonio, it doesn’t quite have the reputation that Los Angeles does, and Popovich joked that he and his players have been taking advantage of their surroundings – but that it’s probably about time to get out of town.

Gregg Popovich, five-time NBA champion coach, on his priorities in LA. pic.twitter.com/Qbev2oXtjI — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) February 26, 2017

Pop isn’t really a cosmopolitan type of guy. He’s perfectly happy at home, where the win streaks are meaningless and the comforts are more along the lines of what he’s used to.