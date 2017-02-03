Gregg Popovich: Pau Gasol could return before All-Star break

The San Antonio Spurs have won six of their eight games in Pau Gasol’s absence, and he may not be out of the lineup for much longer.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Thursday that Gasol could be back before the All-Star break.

“They tell me that maybe at the beginning of All-Star break, somewhere around there, maybe he can play a game,” said Popovich, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. “And if not, when we return, he should be able to. So, I’m guessing that probably after break, he’ll be ready to go.”

The 36-year-old Gasol, who is averaging 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game this season, fractured the fourth metacarpal in his left hand under unusual circumstances on January 19. Dewayne Dedmon and David Lee have sopped up most of the minutes left behind by Gasol, while San Antonio also signed Joel Anthony to a pair of 10-day contracts recently.

Gasol’s quick progress is an encouraging development for the 38-11 Spurs, especially considering this recent revelation about his future with the team.