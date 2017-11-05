Gregg Popovich limits postgame comments out of respect for tragedy

Gregg Popovich doesn’t hesitate to tell the media what is on his mind. But on Sunday night, Pop kept his comments to a minimum after his San Antonio Spurs’ 112-95 win over the Phoenix Suns out of respect for the church shooting nearby.

Here’s video of the only comments he made to reporters after the game.

Popovich called basketball “meaningless” in the face of such a tragedy and said talking about the sport in light of the tragedy would be “pretty inappropriate.”

A gunman opened up fire in a church Sunday in the small town of Sutherland Springs, killing 26 and injuring at least 16 others in what has gone down as the deadliest mass shooting in Texas. Sutherland Springs is just outside of San Antonio, so it’s easy to understand why Popovich and those in the organization felt particularly emotional about the shooting.