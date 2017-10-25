Gregg Popovich has funny explanation for team’s offensive success

Gregg Popovich usually treats his in-game interviews with plenty of disdain, but that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night.

Popovich was interviewed by ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy between the first and second quarter of the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Miami Heat. Van Gundy asked Pop how he was able to get the team to play so well offensively despite not having Tony Parker. Pop’s explanation will make you laugh.

Coach Pop is one of a kind. #GoSpursGo : ESPN pic.twitter.com/l0ItB9rXsi — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2017

A Gregg Popovich who actually shows respect for his in-game interviewer? One who actually jokes with the interviewer? Who is this man?? We’re used to seeing so much more disrespect in the past.