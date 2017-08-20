Hassan Whiteside says a Dwyane Wade return to Miami would be ‘great’

Hassan Whiteside is here for Dwyane Wade’s storybook ending.

Speaking at a fundraiser for his Whiteside Foundation on Saturday, the Miami Heat center was asked about the possibility of Wade returning to the team.

“It’d be great,” replied Whiteside, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. “It’s a three-time NBA champion coming back, coming in and really helping a team out. It would be great.”

Wade, the Heat’s all-time leading scorer and the greatest player in franchise history in the eyes of most, left Miami last summer after spending the first 13 seasons of his career there. But his time with the Chicago Bulls hasn’t quite worked out as he would’ve liked, and now Wade is expected to be bought out.

Whiteside, who played with Wade for two seasons, definitely isn’t the only one on the Heat who wants him back. Thus, a happily ever after in Miami might not be as far-fetched for the 12-time All-Star as it seemed at this time last year.